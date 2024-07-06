Former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian wins 14th presidential election in Iran

Xinhua) 13:33, July 06, 2024

This file photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows Masoud Pezeshkian attending an electoral campaign in Tehran, Iran. Reformist candidate, former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday won the 14th presidential election in Iran, getting 16,384,402 of the total 30,573,931 votes in the runoff, Iran's Election Headquarters Spokesperson Mohsen Eslami announced, adding the turnout in the second round stands at 49.8 percent. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Reformist candidate, former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday won the 14th presidential election in Iran, getting 16,384,402 of the total 30,573,931 votes in the runoff, Iran's Election Headquarters Spokesperson Mohsen Eslami announced, adding the turnout in the second round stands at 49.8 percent.

