China firmly opposes and condemns assassination: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:08, August 02, 2024
China firmly opposes and condemns the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh and is deeply concerned about the potential for further instability in the region due to the incident, China said on Thursday.
