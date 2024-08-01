Shops closed during general strike in West Bank city of Nablus

Xinhua) 10:24, August 01, 2024

A man walks past closed shops during a general strike in the West Bank city of Nablus, on July 31, 2024. The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces on Wednesday declared a general strike across Palestine, condemning the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

