Shops closed during general strike in West Bank city of Nablus
A man walks past closed shops during a general strike in the West Bank city of Nablus, on July 31, 2024. The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces on Wednesday declared a general strike across Palestine, condemning the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
