World leaders, experts welcome Beijing Declaration by Palestinian factions, laud China's role

Xinhua) 15:06, July 24, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions and witnesses the signing of a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity by 14 Palestinian factions, in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

*The signing of the Beijing Declaration represents "the ideal and most appropriate national solution" for the Palestinian situation after the conflict, Hamas said.

*The declaration represents an "overwhelming success of Chinese diplomacy," said Egyptian expert Abu Bakr Al-Deeb.

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- World leaders and experts welcomed the signing of a declaration by 14 Palestinian factions in Beijing and lauded China's role in promoting it.

The signing of the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity is "an additional positive step" toward achieving Palestinian national unity and represents "the ideal and most appropriate national solution" for the Palestinian situation after the conflict, Hamas said on Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "very much welcomes the signing of the Beijing Declaration by the Palestinian factions," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, in response to questions at a regular daily briefing on Tuesday.

Terming the deal as "an important step towards furthering Palestinian unity," Dujarric said the secretary-general "encourages all factions to overcome their differences through dialogue and urges them to follow up on the commitments that were made in Beijing and the declaration they signed on to."

In a statement on Tuesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the uniting of various Palestinian factions under the Beijing Declaration is a crucial step toward realizing the rights of the Palestinian people.

"It is my sincere hope that this declaration of unity will translate into tangible results on the ground and withstand future challenges," he said.

The talks in Beijing involved 14 Palestinian factions with all their positions balanced, thus constituting a basis for ending the division, said Abdel Mohdy Motawe, a Cairo-based researcher and executive director of the Middle East Forum for Strategic Studies and National Security.

It is an important step toward ending the division and strengthening national unity within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, with the inclusion of all Palestinian forces and factions in its institutions, said Abu Bakr Al-Deeb, an advisor to the Cairo-based Arab Center for Research and Studies.

World leaders and experts also lauded China's sincere effort to support the rights of the Palestinians, end division and bring about a unified position among the Palestinian factions.

In a statement, Hossam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, expressed his "high appreciation for the great efforts made by China to reach this declaration," noting that this announcement came at an important time as Palestinians are facing an ongoing conflict, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Guterres expressed his appreciation for the diplomatic efforts being made by China as well as the efforts of other countries involved in facilitating the process, said Dujarric, the UN spokesman.

The signing of the declaration represents an "overwhelming success of Chinese diplomacy," its effectiveness, and China's desire for rapprochement with the Middle East region and support of Arab issues, with the Palestinian issue as a priority, said Al-Deeb.

It underscores China's growing diplomatic prowess and its increasingly respected and influential role in the Middle East, demonstrating its capability to generate effective solutions, said Baris Doster, an academic with the Istanbul-based Marmara University.

As one of the few countries that pursue the principle of dialogue, talks and positive steps to heal the rift in the Middle East, China is expected to have a greater and broader role in the Palestinian issue and other Arab issues, said Motawe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)