Hamas says signing unity declaration in Beijing "a positive step"

Xinhua) 10:44, July 24, 2024

GAZA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The signing of a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity by 14 Palestinian factions in Beijing is "an additional positive step" toward achieving Palestinian national unity, Hamas said on Tuesday.

The declaration's importance comes from the host country, said Hossam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, in a statement.

"We are talking about the People's Republic of China with its international weight and its firm position in support of the Palestinian cause," Badran said.

He expressed his "high appreciation for the great efforts made by China to reach this declaration," noting that this announcement came at an important time as Palestinians are facing an ongoing conflict, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The solution represents "the ideal and most appropriate national solution" for the Palestinian situation after the conflict, he said.

At China's invitation, senior representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held reconciliation talks in Beijing from July 21 to 23.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)