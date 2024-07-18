China supports Palestinian factions in enhancing solidarity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:48, July 18, 2024

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China supports Palestinian factions in enhancing solidarity, and has been and will continue working actively to this end, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's Wednesday remarks that the pressing priority is to hold a meeting of all external actors that influence various groups in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank and that would be able to help overcome the schism in Palestinian ranks.

China believes that promoting the realization of Palestine's internal reconciliation and solidarity under the current circumstances is conducive to the just cause of the Palestinian people and the early, comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the question of Palestine, Lin said.

"China supports Palestinian factions in enhancing solidarity, and has been and will continue working actively to this end," he said.

