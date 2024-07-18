UNRWA says struggles to prevent spread of diseases in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:20, July 18, 2024

People comfort each other during a funeral in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

GAZA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Wednesday that it is struggling to prevent the spread of diseases among displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

"High temperatures, severe overcrowding, water scarcity, and a severe shortage of personal hygiene and cleaning supplies such as soap, shampoo, and disinfectants lead to an increase in skin infections and bacterial contamination among the displaced," the UNRWA said on social media platform X.

The UN agency said it is making great efforts to control the spread of this infection and prevent the exacerbation of similar cases through its health centers, despite the limited resources and lack of treatments in its warehouses.

The agency stressed the necessity to reach a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 81 people and wounded 198 others, bringing the total death toll to 38,794 and injuries to 89,364 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

People inspect a destroyed building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

People are seen in a destroyed building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

A man is seen in a destroyed building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

People gather outside destroyed buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

A girl walks past destroyed buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man walks past a destroyed building in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A girl walks among the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man is seen among the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A boy stands among the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People pass destroyed buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

