Israel's Netanyahu says arms shipments from U.S. drop dramatically over past months
An Israeli military vehicle is seen near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, June 23, 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that there has been "a dramatic drop" in weapons shipments from the United States for Israel's war in Gaza over the past few months. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
JERUSALEM, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that there has been "a dramatic drop" in weapons shipments from the United States for Israel's war in Gaza over the past few months.
"Four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the U.S.," he said, without elaborating on the types of weapons.
Speaking at the beginning of his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu told his ministers that deliveries of certain items arrived "sporadically," but the munitions at large "remained behind."
He said Israel approached the United States several times about the issue. "We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize -- we did so behind closed doors. We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive: the basic situation did not change," he said.
Last week, Netanyahu said that it is "inconceivable that in the past few months, the (Biden) administration has been withholding weapons and ammunition from Israel." His previous remarks were denied by the Biden administration. "We genuinely do not know what he's talking about," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
U.S. President Joe Biden has delayed the delivery of certain heavy bombs since May, but his administration fought back last week against Netanyahu's charges that other shipments had also been affected.
Israeli troops are seen near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, June 23, 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that there has been "a dramatic drop" in weapons shipments from the United States for Israel's war in Gaza over the past few months. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
Israeli troops are seen near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, June 23, 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that there has been "a dramatic drop" in weapons shipments from the United States for Israel's war in Gaza over the past few months. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- People call for immediate Gaza ceasefire in demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel
- People attend protest calling for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip
- Feature: Volunteers strum songs of hope to soothe broken people in Gaza
- 2 hostages killed in Israeli bombing in Rafah: Hamas
- Qatar, Egypt receive Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal: ministry
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.