Feature: Volunteers strum songs of hope to soothe broken people in Gaza

Rahaf Naser, a 19-year-old Palestinian student, poses for photos in central Gaza Strip's Deir al-Balah city, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Rahaf Naser, a 19-year-old Palestinian student, moves from one place to another every day to play the guitar and sing songs in central Gaza Strip's Deir al-Balah city to soothe her fellow townsfolk who have been haunted by persistent Israeli assaults.

"I used to play the piano and guitar and sing about love, hope, and happiness. Now I am singing for my war-torn country," Naser told Xinhua.

Everything has changed after the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, she said. Numerous Palestinians in the enclave are involved in dire conditions as they were forced from their houses to escape the Israeli bombardment.

As a result, she explained, "We have been suffering from psychological stress."

Naser then came up with music therapy to help the long-suffering people deal with the bleak reality. But it was not easy as she left behind all musical instruments in her house in northern Gaza when fleeing with her family.

Not frustrated, nevertheless, she got a guitar from her friend's father as a gift.

"As soon as I started playing, I got a break from the psychological pressure and fear that accompanied me throughout the months of war. It encouraged me to continue playing every day," Naser said.

In an attempt to also offer others, especially children, a respite from their plight, Naser started to play the guitar between tents for the displaced and in the neighborhoods destroyed by Israeli attacks.

"I can see the change in people's facial expressions when they hear my music," she said. "Most people smile, while others reminisce about memories they hope to relive soon."

Mohammed Hamada, a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, is another volunteer who prefers to heal his peers with songs of hope. Hamada sang songs for children living in shelters in Gaza City to soothe them.

Hamada hopes the conflict will end soon and locals begin rebuilding their lives and homes that were destroyed by the war.

"We cannot change the reality because it is very complicated, but we are trying to create an atmosphere of joy and happiness. This is the least we can do," he said, flashing a smile.

Hamada and Naser go even further. They both decided to publish short videos of playing music and singing on social media for the largest possible audience.

Hamada believes such videos would show the world how the Palestinians in Gaza are looking forward to peace and a normal life.

"People outside Gaza may believe that Gazan residents have been accustomed to bloodshed and death, but actually, people here love life and want to live in peace," Naser said. "This is what I want to convey to the world through the music I play," she added.

Residents in Gaza have been living under the shadow of a large-scale Palestinian-Israeli conflict since Oct. 7, 2023, following a sudden and unprecedented military attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas on Israeli towns bordering the strip.

The conflict has led to more than 37,000 Palestinians killed and over 85,000 others injured in Gaza, in addition to massive destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis, according to the health authorities in the enclave.

Rahaf Naser, a 19-year-old Palestinian student, plays the guitar in central Gaza Strip's Deir al-Balah city, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

