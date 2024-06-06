Israeli overnight attacks kill 75 in central Gaza: sources

Xinhua) 08:28, June 06, 2024

GAZA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- At least 75 Palestinians were killed in Israeli overnight attacks on several areas in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Wednesday.

Security sources told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft and artillery bombed several locations overnight in the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps and east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The sources said violent air and artillery strikes continued through the night and into the morning, targeting residential homes and agricultural lands.

Medical sources confirmed that the Israeli bombing resulted in the deaths of 75 Palestinians, including children and women, and injured dozens more.

The escalation followed an Israeli air and ground assault in central Gaza's Al-Bureij camp. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on Tuesday that Israeli fighter jets targeted Hamas positions in the refugee camp, with ground forces simultaneously operating in the area based on intelligence.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza in retaliation for the group's assault on southern Israel last October, which resulted in around 1,200 deaths and over 200 hostages taken into Gaza. The Israeli attacks have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians and injured about 83,000 others in the enclave, according to local health authorities.

