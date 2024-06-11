Mideast in Pictures: People receive food aid in Jabalia camp in Gaza

Children receive food relief at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip city of Jabalia, on June 8, 2024. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

GAZA, June 10 (Xinhua) -- An initiative has been launched in the northern Gaza Strip city of Jabalia to distribute food to locals who just returned to the city's refugee camp after the Israeli army's withdrawal.

Crowds of residents, including numerous children, have flocked to a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to receive food relief.

The UN Children's Fund has warned of a significant worsening of the nutrition situation for children in the Palestinian enclave, as they lack access to safe drinking water, food, and medicine amid the persistent and escalating Israeli attacks.

Palestinians are seen on the rubble of their house in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on June 5, 2024. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2024, shows a Jabalia-based Palestinian child suffering from severe malnutrition. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

