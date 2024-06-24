People call for immediate Gaza ceasefire in demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel
People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
A woman takes part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and calls for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
Photos
Related Stories
- People attend protest calling for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip
- Feature: Volunteers strum songs of hope to soothe broken people in Gaza
- 2 hostages killed in Israeli bombing in Rafah: Hamas
- Qatar, Egypt receive Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal: ministry
- Mideast in Pictures: People receive food aid in Jabalia camp in Gaza
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.