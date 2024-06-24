People call for immediate Gaza ceasefire in demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel

Xinhua) 09:30, June 24, 2024

People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

A woman takes part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and calls for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and call for an election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)