People attend protest calling for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip
People attend a protest calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)
People attend a protest calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)
People attend a protest calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)
People attend a protest calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)
People attend a protest calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Volunteers strum songs of hope to soothe broken people in Gaza
- 2 hostages killed in Israeli bombing in Rafah: Hamas
- Qatar, Egypt receive Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal: ministry
- Mideast in Pictures: People receive food aid in Jabalia camp in Gaza
- UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
- Israeli overnight attacks kill 75 in central Gaza: sources
- Feature: From one displacement to another: Gazans fleeing Rafah cram into squalid areas
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.