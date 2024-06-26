Chinese envoy calls for ceasefire to prevent greater catastrophe in Mideast

Xinhua) 14:34, June 26, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent a greater catastrophe in the Middle East.

"China calls on all parties to exercise restraint, and refrain from actions that could escalate tensions, so as not to plunge the entire Middle East region into an even greater catastrophe," Fu said at the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Fu detailed the failure of initiatives aimed at establishing a ceasefire, noting the continuing military operations by Israel despite Security Council resolutions such as 2728 and 2735 calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"China urges Israel to immediately cease military operations in Gaza and stop the collective punishment of the Gazan people," he said.

Fu reiterated Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law to protect these workers and facilitate the safe delivery of aid.

The ambassador expressed grave concerns about potential regional escalations, echoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's warnings about the precarious situation extending beyond Gaza.

"We call on the international community to take all necessary actions to bring about an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, an early relaunch of the process of implementing the two-state solution, and the realization of lasting peace and security in the Middle East at an early date," Fu said, highlighting the urgency for global cooperation in fostering stability and peace in the region.

