At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

Xinhua) 09:13, July 03, 2024

Palestinian people flee from the eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Tuesday.

Several others injured were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city, Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on this incident.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it continued its operations in northern Gaza's Shejaiya neighborhood, southern Gaza city of Rafah, and central Gaza.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 25 people and wounded 81 others, bringing the total Palestinian death toll in Gaza to 37,925 and injuries to 87,141 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

