Chinese envoy stresses two-state solution as sole viable resolution to Middle East issue

UNITED NATIONS, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Wednesday emphasized that the two-state solution is the sole viable method for resolving the Middle East issue.

"The two-state solution is the only viable way to resolve the Middle East question," Fu told the UN Security Council open debate on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Fu highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, which has suffered from continuous conflict and a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 38,000 civilian deaths reported.

He stated, "The international community must pool all its efforts to promote a ceasefire in order to save lives and alleviate the ongoing disaster without delay."

Fu condemned the continued military operations and the collective punishment of the people of Gaza, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.

"The closure of the floating pier has once again made it clear that land transportation routes are the most effective means to expand humanitarian access at scale," Fu mentioned, urging Israel to lift blockades and open all land crossings to ensure the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

He also condemned attacks on humanitarian agencies and their personnel, demanding thorough investigations and accountability.

Fu reiterated China's firm support for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine and highlighted the importance of respecting the will of the Palestinian people in discussions on postwar governance.

He stated, "It is vital to respect the will of the Palestinian people and address the legitimate concerns of regional countries."

Further, he called for the convening of a larger, more authoritative international peace conference to establish a concrete timetable and roadmap for the implementation of the two-state solution.

Highlighting the spillover effects of the conflict, Fu expressed concern about the growing instability in the Middle East. "China calls on all parties to exercise calm and restraint, refrain from actions that exacerbate tensions, and work together to prevent havoc that could engulf the entire Middle Eastern region," he stated.

Fu committed to China's continued efforts to bring an end to the fighting, alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, and support the implementation of the two-state solution.

