Palestinian factions sign unity declaration in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:12, July 23, 2024
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese side, high-level representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held a reconciliation dialogue in Beijing from July 21 to 23, and the Palestinian factions inked a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity.
It is the first time that 14 Palestinian factions have gathered in Beijing for a reconciliation dialogue, bringing precious hope to the suffering Palestinian people.
