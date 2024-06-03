China backs greater Palestinian role in WHO: Chinese ambassador

GENEVA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China supports Palestine in playing a greater role within the World Health Organization (WHO), said Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland.

Chen made the remarks in his address Friday at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The WHA adopted a draft resolution on "aligning participation of Palestine in the WHO with its participation in the UN," after a vote with 101 in favor, five against and 21 abstaining.

Chen said the UN General Assembly's emergency special session adopted a resolution recently by an overwhelming majority, recognizing Palestine's qualification for full UN membership. China welcomes the resolution, as it reflects the will of the international community, Chen noted.

Chen emphasized that China views the two-state solution as the only realistic path to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with granting Palestine full UN membership being an important step toward this goal.

Chen also urged all parties to recognize the legitimate concerns and needs of the Palestinian people and to maintain an objective and fair stance, ensuring Palestine has the opportunity to make more contributions to the WHO.

