Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinians

Xinhua) 15:15, May 25, 2024

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday his country has decided to "sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians," and prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank.

Katz made the announcement on social media platform X in Hebrew, English, and Spanish, saying that this is in response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state and remarks of Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz to "liberate Palestine from the river to the sea."

Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on Wednesday their official recognition of Palestine as a state. The decision came amid international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following Israel's military operation.

Spain's recognition will take effect on May 28, following a Council of Ministers session. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stressed that Spain recognizes Palestine "for peace, for justice, and for consistency," urging both parties to engage in dialogue to achieve a two-state solution.

As is shown on the website, located in East Jerusalem, the Consulate General of Spain visa application center accepted applications from Jerusalem, West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the nearby areas.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)