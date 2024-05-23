Palestinians welcome European nations' state recognition

Xinhua) 09:39, May 23, 2024

RAMALLAH, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian presidency on Wednesday welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Norway and Ireland.

In a statement carried by the official news agency WAFA, the Palestinian presidency highly appreciated the contribution of this decision by Spain, Norway and Ireland in "consecrating the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land and in taking actual steps to support the implementation of the two-state solution."

"The right of peoples to self-determination is an established right recognized under international law," said the statement, calling on countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Before the announcement, eight European Union member states recognize the State of Palestine, including Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh considered the step a "historic moment."

Expressing gratitude to countries that have recognized and will recognize the independent State of Palestine, Al-Sheikh stressed that this is the path to stability, security, and peace in the region.

The Palestinians demand the establishment of an independent state alongside Israel with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

