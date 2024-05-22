China backs efforts for full settlement of Palestine question: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China supports all efforts by the international community for a full, just and lasting settlement of the question of Palestine, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and senior leaders of Hamas for alleged war crimes.

"We want to stress that the international community has overwhelming consensus on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis suffered by the Palestinians," said the spokesperson.

Stressing that the collective punishment of the Palestinian people should not continue any longer, Wang said that on the question of Palestine, China always stands on the side of fairness and justice and on the side of international law.

"We hope the ICC will maintain an objective and just position and lawfully perform its duties," Wang added.

