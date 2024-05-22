Home>>
Spain joins Norway and Ireland in recognizing state of Palestine
(Xinhua) 15:39, May 22, 2024
MADRID, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that the country will recognize Palestinian statehood.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Norway to recognize Palestinian state
- China backs efforts for full settlement of Palestine question: FM spokesperson
- China calls for unimpeded path to Palestine's UN membership
- Israel presses on after UN vote calling for Palestinian membership
- China supports UNSC's early reconsideration of Palestine's application to join UN
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.