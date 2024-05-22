Languages

Spain joins Norway and Ireland in recognizing state of Palestine

(Xinhua) 15:39, May 22, 2024

MADRID, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that the country will recognize Palestinian statehood.

