Palestinians welcome UN court ruling on halting Israeli operations in Rafah

Xinhua) 10:49, May 25, 2024

Palestinians watch a session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at a cafe in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 24, 2024. The Palestinian presidency on Friday welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah with immediate effect. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian presidency on Friday welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah with immediate effect.

It further called on the international community to compel Israel to implement the ICJ rulings, and to respect and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy and international law, the presidency said in a statement carried by the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

The statement said Israel considers itself a state above international law and cannot be held accountable as a result of the "blind and biased American support."

The presidency reiterated its appreciation for countries that have supported Palestinian rights, emphasizing that this international consensus once again proves that Israel stands isolated, along with its allies who provide it with support, protection, and impunity, according to WAFA.

Also on Friday, Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, welcomed the ICJ decision. In a separate statement, it called on the international community and the United Nations to put pressure on Israel to immediately oblige it to this resolution, and to proceed in a real and serious manner in translating all UN resolutions that urge the Israeli army to stop the war "it has been committing against the Palestinian people for more than seven months."

Hamas affirms that the international community and all relevant United Nations institutions, led by the UN Security Council, are concerned and required not to allow Israel to continue to defy all international laws and conventions, and to escape accountability and punishment.

Palestinians watch a session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at a cafe in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 24, 2024. The Palestinian presidency on Friday welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah with immediate effect. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians watch a session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at a cafe in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 24, 2024. The Palestinian presidency on Friday welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah with immediate effect. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)