U.S. pushes back on recognition of Palestinian state by European nations

Xinhua) 10:23, May 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday pushed back on the decision by Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize the Palestinian state, saying that Palestinian statehood should not be realized through "unilateral recognition."

"The president is a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has been throughout his career," a National Security Council spokesperson was quoted by CNN as saying in reference to President Joe Biden.

"He believes a Palestinian state should be realized through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition," the spokesperson added.

In separate announcements Wednesday, the governments of Norway, Ireland and Spain said they will recognize the State of Palestine, moves that were welcomed by the Palestinian presidency. Israel, in its reaction, though, recalled its ambassadors to the three nations.

Biden said in remarks Sunday at the commencement ceremony of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, that his administration has been "working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution -- the only solution for two people to live in peace, security, and dignity."

"This is one of the hardest, most complicated problems in the world," he added.

The Palestinians demand the establishment of an independent state alongside Israel with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

