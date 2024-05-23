U.S. confirms another human H5 bird flu case tied to dairy cow outbreak
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A new human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A (H5 bird flu) virus infection in the United States has been identified, U.S. health authorities said on Wednesday.
The case, identified in the state of Michigan, is the second associated with an ongoing multistate outbreak of H5N1 in dairy cows, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
The infected individual is a worker on a dairy farm where H5N1 virus has been identified in cows, according to the CDC. The patient only reported eye symptoms.
The CDC has been watching influenza surveillance systems closely, particularly in affected states, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including in syndromic surveillance, the agency said.
Based on the information available, this infection does not change the CDC's current H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which the agency considers to be low.
People with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals, or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk of infection, according to the CDC.
