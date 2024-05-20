Mass shooting in U.S. coastal city Savannah leaves 11 injured: police

Xinhua) 14:19, May 20, 2024

NEW YORK, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A mass shooting occurred just before midnight on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, injuring 11 people, according to the local police department.

The shooting in Ellis Square, a popular tourist attraction in the downtown area, broke out due to an argument between two women.

All 11 adult victims were treated for injuries and no death has occurred, according to a statement by Savannah Police Department on Sunday.

The coastal city was plagued by a spree of shootings in recent days.

Two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night killed one male adult, one male juvenile and injured a male juvenile, according to Savannah Police Department.

Proliferation of guns is a factor in the shootings and reasonable gun control laws are needed, according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Savannah had 12 homicides so far this year, up from one in the same period of 2023 ending May 11, according to the local police department.

