Two dead, three injured in Pennsylvania workplace shooting

Xinhua) 09:07, May 23, 2024

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- At least two workers were killed and three others were injured in a workplace shooting on Wednesday at a family-owned linen business in Chester, U.S. state of Pennsylvania, local authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the company's facility located on the 2600 block of W. 4th Street, just west of Philadelphia. Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said that a suspect was apprehended in the neighboring city of Trainer, according to local media reports.

Authorities have identified the deceased as employees of the linen company. The motivation behind the shooting is still under investigation, and it is unclear whether the victims were specifically targeted by the shooter.

According to statements from fellow employees, the suspect was well-known within the workplace and described by one employee as "an ongoing problem," according to the reports.

