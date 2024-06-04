Interview: Palestine appreciates China's firm support for its just cause, official says

RAMALLAH, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Palestine appreciates China's firm support for the Palestinians' just cause and looks forward to closer cooperation with China to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, said a senior official in an interview with Xinhua.

On the China-Arab states joint statement on the Palestinian issue released in May, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, minister of state for foreign affairs and expatriates, said it reflected the depth of the partnership between the Arab world and China as well as China's position on the legitimate national rights of Palestinians.

"We also stress the importance of China's call to convene an international peace conference with broader participation, greater credibility and effectiveness," Shahin said. "We believe that such a conference can be a platform to revive the peace process and achieve real progress towards the two-state solution."

China has always supported the Palestinian people's just cause, whether in the United Nations or other international institutions, she said, noting that in addition to political and diplomatic support, China has provided economic and humanitarian aid to support the Palestinian people, especially in difficult times.

China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, plays a major role in promoting stability and peace in the Middle East, Shahin said, adding that Palestine highly values China's efforts and expects further cooperation with China to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

"Our strategic partnership with China is based on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, and we believe that it will be an important element in achieving a better future for the peoples of the region," she said.

Noting that China is one of the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine, Shahin said the Palestinian side greatly appreciates China's continuing role in supporting its pursuit of full membership in the United Nations.

In June 2023, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid a state visit to China, during which the two heads of state announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Palestine.

"We are committed to deepening bilateral relations between Palestine and China, and we believe that this strategic partnership will contribute to achieving sustainable development and prosperity for our two peoples," Shahin said.

"This is a strategic priority for us, and we will work to intensify the political dialogue between our two countries at all levels, focusing on regional and international issues of common interests. We will seek more official meetings and mutual visits to enhance coordination and common positions," she added.

Shahin affirms Palestine's firm position on the one-China principle, its support for China's core interests and China's efforts to preserve its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and rejection of interference in China's internal affairs.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Shahin expressed appreciation for the forum, which has proven its effectiveness in promoting relations between China and Arab countries, including Palestine.

"Over the past 20 years, the forum has provided multiple opportunities to develop cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, and culture, strengthened ties between our peoples and served common interests," Shahin said.

"We believe that the forum can play a greater role in promoting strategic dialogue, working to build a China-Arab community with a shared future towards the new era," she said. "I believe that the China-Arab Cooperation Forum is a successful model of international partnership, and we are confident that the future holds great opportunities to deepen and develop these relations."

"We also affirm our commitment to continue working with our Chinese partners to strengthen this partnership and achieve more common prosperity towards a horizon of peace, security and progress," she said.

In April, the United States vetoed a draft resolution recommending that the General Assembly admit Palestine to the United Nations, while more countries including Norway, Ireland and Spain recognized Palestine as a state in the past month.

"Palestine's full membership at the United Nations is considered a necessary and vital step towards strengthening the international legitimacy of the rights of the Palestinian people and enhancing the status of the Palestinian cause in the international arena," Shahin said.

During the interview, Shahin said the double-standard American policy towards Palestine, its people, and their legitimate rights represents a "blatant aggression" against international law and does not help in creating the necessary climate to revive the peace process and implement the principle of the two-state solution.

"As more countries recognize Palestine as a state and support its rights, it becomes clear that the United States is adopting an isolated position that is inconsistent with the aspirations of the international community," she said.

