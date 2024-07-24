Palestinian factions sign Beijing Declaration on ending division, strengthening Palestinian national unity

Xinhua) 08:04, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- At China's invitation, senior representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held reconciliation talks in Beijing from July 21 to 23.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, on Tuesday attended in Beijing the closing ceremony of the reconciliation talks of Palestinian factions and witnessed the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity by 14 Palestinian factions.

HISTORICAL MOMENT IN PALESTINIAN LIBERATION CAUSE

In his remarks, Wang noted that since entering the new era, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward proposals and propositions on addressing the Palestinian question, contributing Chinese wisdom and solution for addressing the question. Now, 14 Palestinian factions are gathering in Beijing with the greater good of their nation in mind.

"This is an important historical moment in the Palestinian liberation cause. China commends the reconciliation efforts made by all the factions, and congratulates them on the success of the Beijing dialogue and the signing of the Beijing Declaration," Wang said.

At a daily news briefing on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the declaration commends China's sincere effort to support the rights of the Palestinians, end division and bring about a unified position among the Palestinian factions. The declaration stresses the need to hold, under the auspices of the UN, an international conference with a full mandate and broad-based participation from the region and beyond.

According to the declaration, parties believe that the Beijing talks demonstrated a positive and constructive spirit, and agree to realize national unity among all factions under the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, Mao said.

The declaration reaffirms commitment to establishing an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as the capital city based on relevant UN resolutions and ensuring the integrity of Palestinian territory including the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza. Parties are ready to, in line with the consensus of Palestinian factions and the existing basic law of Palestine, establish an interim national reconciliation government, carry out reconstruction in Gaza and prepare and hold a general election as soon as possible in accordance with the adopted election laws, according to Mao.

Parties stressed the need to take practical steps to form a new Palestinian national council in line with the adopted election laws. Parties unanimously agreed to activate the provisional Unified Leadership framework which will function institutionally, and jointly carry out political decision-making. Parties agreed to set up a collective mechanism to fully implement the provisions of the declaration and create a timetable for the implementation process, Mao added.

PLO THE SOLE LEGITIMATE REPRESENTATIVE OF PALESTINIAN PEOPLE

The core outcome of the reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions held in Beijing is to specify that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of all the Palestinian people, Wang said.

Wang noted that the most important consensus reached at this dialogue is to achieve grand reconciliation and unity among the 14 factions, and the core outcome is to make clear that the PLO is the sole legitimate representative of all the Palestinian people.

The most significant highlight is the agreement to form an interim national reconciliation government focused on the post-war governance of Gaza, and the strongest call is for the creation of a truly independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, Wang said.

"The key to the Palestinian reconciliation process is to bolster confidence, keep to the right direction, and make incremental progress," Wang added.

Reconciliation is the internal affair of Palestinian factions, and cannot happen without international support. On the path toward reconciliation, China shares the same direction and destination with Arab and Islamic countries, Wang said.

Tang Zhichao, a scholar at the Institute of West-Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said China has always tried to promote peace and stability in bilateral ties. Last year, China brokered a historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. After the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted last October, China has been calling for a ceasefire, speeding up humanitarian aid, and a lasting, just solution to the Palestinian question.

"China's stabilizing efforts have not only helped ease tensions within the region, but also catalyzed a wave of reconciliations among Arab states and within the broader region," Tang added.

Zhu Weilie, a Middle East expert with the Shanghai International Studies University, said this is the first time that all 14 Palestinian factions gathered in Beijing and held talks for reconciliation. The signing of the Beijing Declaration is a vivid manifestation of China's concrete actions to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

THREE-STEP INITIATIVE TO SOLVING PALESTINIAN QUESTION

Wang said that the conflict in Gaza continues to drag on, and its spillover impact is spreading. "To help get out of the current conflict and predicament, China proposes a three-step initiative."

The first step is to promote a comprehensive, lasting and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and ensure humanitarian assistance and relief access. The international community should further unite on the issue of ceasefire.

The second step is to uphold the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine" and work together to promote post-war governance in Gaza. Gaza is an inseparable and integral part of Palestine, and restarting post-conflict reconstruction as soon as possible is an urgent priority.

The third step is to promote Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations and begin to implement the two-State solution. It is important to support the convening of a broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-State solution.

Wang said ceasefire and humanitarian rescue are pressing priorities, "Palestinians governing Palestine" is the basic principle of post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza, and the two-State solution is the fundamental way out for the future. "The international community should support the parties in taking the three steps in real earnest."

Head of the Fatah delegation Mahmoud al-Aloul and head of the Hamas delegation Musa Abu Marzouk delivered remarks on behalf of the Palestinian factions. They noted that China holds an important place in the heart of Palestinian people, and expressed sincere appreciation for President Xi and China's unchanging, firm support and selfless assistance to Palestine over a long period of time.

They spoke highly of China's acting as a responsible major country and upholding justice for Palestine in international fora. They expressed deep appreciation for China's strong support for intra-Palestinian dialogue and reconciliation. They stated their readiness to implement the consensus, strengthen unity among factions, advance the reconciliation process, and work for an early solution to the question of Palestine.

Diplomatic envoys to China or their representatives from Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Russia and Türkiye as well as representatives from 14 main Palestinian factions attended the closing ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)