Unity declaration brings 'precious hope' to Palestinian people: China

(People's Daily App) 09:47, July 24, 2024

Representatives of 14 Palestinian factions have signed a declaration pledging to end division and strengthen unity after three days of reconciliation dialogue in Beijing, China said on Tuesday.

"This event, bringing together all 14 factions for reconciliation talks in Beijing, has provided precious hope for the suffering Palestinian people," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a routine press briefing.

The declaration praises China's efforts to support the rights of the Palestinian people, end divisions and unify the Palestinian position, Mao said.

"It emphasizes the need to hold an internationally authorized conference with broad regional and international participation under the auspices of the United Nations," she said. "The declaration acknowledges that the reconciliation dialogue has demonstrated a positive and constructive spirit and agrees to achieve national unity encompassing all factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people."

The declaration reaffirms commitment to establishing an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as the capital city based on relevant UN resolutions and ensuring the integrity of Palestinian territory including the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza, Mao said.

The declaration also underlines the needs to form a temporary national reconciliation government, reconstruct Gaza, host general elections and establish a collective mechanism to fully implement the declaration's provisions, she said.

Citing Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the ministry spokesperson said, "The most important consensus from the Beijing talks is to achieve the reconciliation and unity among the 14 factions.

"The core outcome is the affirmation of the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of all Palestinian people.

"The biggest highlight is the agreement on establishing an interim government of national reconciliation focusing on the post-conflict reconstruction of Gaza and the strongest call is for truly establishing an independent State of Palestine in accordance with relevant UN resolutions."

In response to the Gaza conflict, China has proposed a three-step initiative, Mao said.

"It calls for promoting a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire in Gaza and ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian aid and rescue, upholding the principle of Palestinian self-governance and working together in post-war governance in Gaza, and helping Palestine become a full member of the UN and implementing the two-State solution," she said.

"China views Palestine as a trustworthy friend and partner. We sincerely hope that Palestinian factions will achieve national unity and independence based on internal reconciliation," said Mao.

(Compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

