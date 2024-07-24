China proposes three-step approach to solving Palestinian issue: foreign minister

Xinhua) 10:23, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China proposes a three-step approach to solving the Palestinian issue.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions and witnessing the signing of a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity by 14 Palestinian factions.

Noting that the Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue, Wang said China harbors no self-interest concerning the Palestinian issue, was one of the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine, and has always firmly supported the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.

He said that the conflict in Gaza continues to drag on, and its spillover impact is spreading. "To get out of the current conflict predicament, China proposes a three-step approach."

The first step is to promote a comprehensive, lasting and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and ensure humanitarian assistance and relief access. The international community should further unite on the issue of ceasefire.

The second step is to uphold the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" and work together to promote post-war governance in Gaza. Gaza is an inseparable and important part of Palestine, and starting post-war reconstruction as soon as possible has become an urgent issue in the next stage. The international community should support Palestinian factions to form an interim government with national consensus to effectively manage Gaza and the West Bank.

The third step is to promote Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations and begin to implement the two-state solution. A more significant, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference should be supported, and a timetable and road map for this should be made.

Wang said ceasefire and humanitarian relief are top priorities, "the Palestinians governing Palestine" is the basic principle of post-war reconstruction in Gaza, and the two-state solution is the fundamental way out for the future. "The international community should support the parties concerned in implementing the three-step approach with a serious attitude."

