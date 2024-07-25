Arab League welcomes Beijing Declaration on ending Palestinian political rift

CAIRO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Arab League (AL) on Wednesday welcomed the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity.

In a statement, AL assistant secretary-general for Palestine and occupied Arab territories affairs, Saeed Abu Ali, appreciated China's historical position in support of the Palestinian cause, which embodies the depth and strength of relations between Arab countries and China.

He said the AL commended the efforts and initiatives of the Chinese leadership, and its continued keenness to support the rights of the Palestinian people.

Abu Ali also praised China's efforts to strengthen the Palestinian peoples' just and legitimate struggle for an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant decisions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

At the invitation of the Chinese side, high-level representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held a reconciliation dialogue in Beijing from July 21 to 23, and inked a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity.

It is the first time that 14 Palestinian factions have gathered in Beijing for a reconciliation dialogue, bringing precious hope to the suffering Palestinian people.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China has proposed a three-step approach to solving the Palestinian issue.

Noting that the Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue, Wang said China harbors no self-interest concerning the Palestinian issue, and has always firmly supported the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.

