Egypt welcomes China's efforts for Palestinian national reconciliation

Xinhua) 11:26, July 26, 2024

CAIRO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Egypt on Thursday welcomed China's efforts to help achieve Palestinian national reconciliation.

"Egypt hails all international and regional efforts that aim to reach a Palestinian national reconciliation, last of which were the appreciated efforts of friendly China," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on the platform X.

He said that "the unity of the Palestinian line in this critical moment of the nation's history is extremely significant for achieving the dream of an independent Palestinian state."

At the invitation of the Chinese side, high-level representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held a reconciliation dialogue in Beijing from July 21 to 23, and inked a declaration on ending divisions and strengthening unity.

It is the first time that 14 Palestinian factions have gathered in Beijing for a reconciliation dialogue, bringing precious hope to the suffering Palestinian people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)