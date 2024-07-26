Egypt welcomes China's efforts for Palestinian national reconciliation
CAIRO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Egypt on Thursday welcomed China's efforts to help achieve Palestinian national reconciliation.
"Egypt hails all international and regional efforts that aim to reach a Palestinian national reconciliation, last of which were the appreciated efforts of friendly China," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on the platform X.
He said that "the unity of the Palestinian line in this critical moment of the nation's history is extremely significant for achieving the dream of an independent Palestinian state."
At the invitation of the Chinese side, high-level representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held a reconciliation dialogue in Beijing from July 21 to 23, and inked a declaration on ending divisions and strengthening unity.
It is the first time that 14 Palestinian factions have gathered in Beijing for a reconciliation dialogue, bringing precious hope to the suffering Palestinian people.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistani PM hails China's efforts to secure declaration on uniting Palestinian factions
- Arab League welcomes Beijing Declaration on ending Palestinian political rift
- World leaders, experts welcome Beijing Declaration by Palestinian factions, laud China's role
- UN chief welcomes declaration on ending division, strengthening unity by Palestinian factions
- Hamas says signing unity declaration in Beijing "a positive step"
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.