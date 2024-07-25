Pakistani PM hails China's efforts to secure declaration on uniting Palestinian factions

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hailed China's efforts to broker the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity.

"I particularly applaud the People's Republic of China for securing this important diplomatic success," said Sharif in a statement.

For long the people of Palestine have seen nothing but pain and suffering and the agreement ignites hope that lasting peace can be achieved, he said, adding that the world must stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and urge Israel to end its brazen violence that has destroyed Gaza and killed thousands of innocent Palestinians.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterates its call for a two-state solution that creates an independent state of Palestine, Sharif said.

"Unity among Palestinian factions is essential for a strong and effective voice for peace, justice and statehood. We stand with the Palestinian people in their quest for self-determination," he added.

At China's invitation, senior representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held reconciliation talks in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the declaration, parties believe that the Beijing talks demonstrated a positive and constructive spirit, and agree to realize national unity among all factions under the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

