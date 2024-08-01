People voice support for Palestinians in Morocco

Xinhua) 13:50, August 01, 2024

People take part in a protest near the Parliament building against the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh and voice support for Palestinian people, in Rabat, Morocco on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

