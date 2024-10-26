Iranian military says Israeli strikes caused "limited damage"

Xinhua) 13:30, October 26, 2024

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Iran's air defense headquarters successfully countered the Israeli attack with "limited damage," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

It said while Iran's integrated air defense system intercepted and countered the attack, limited damage occurred in some areas. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the report added.

The Tasnim report also said that the Israeli forces targeted military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces Saturday morning, despite prior warnings from Iran urging Israel to avoid risky actions.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)