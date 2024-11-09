Damages caused by Israeli airstrikes inside ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:11, November 09, 2024

This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes inside the ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon, on Nov. 7, 2024. On Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Baalbek and the historic "Al-Manshiya" building, which was completely destroyed, according to Baalbek Mayor Mustafa al-Shal. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)

This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes inside the ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon, on Nov. 7, 2024. On Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Baalbek and the historic "Al-Manshiya" building, which was completely destroyed, according to Baalbek Mayor Mustafa al-Shal. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)

This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes inside the ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon, on Nov. 7, 2024. On Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Baalbek and the historic "Al-Manshiya" building, which was completely destroyed, according to Baalbek Mayor Mustafa al-Shal. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)