Damages caused by Israeli airstrikes inside ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon
This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes inside the ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon, on Nov. 7, 2024. On Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Baalbek and the historic "Al-Manshiya" building, which was completely destroyed, according to Baalbek Mayor Mustafa al-Shal. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)
This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes inside the ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon, on Nov. 7, 2024. On Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Baalbek and the historic "Al-Manshiya" building, which was completely destroyed, according to Baalbek Mayor Mustafa al-Shal. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)
This photo shows the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes inside the ancient citadel of Baalbek in Lebanon, on Nov. 7, 2024. On Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Baalbek and the historic "Al-Manshiya" building, which was completely destroyed, according to Baalbek Mayor Mustafa al-Shal. (Photo by Maher Kamar/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh with new heavy airstrikes
- U.S. "deeply troubled" by Israeli legislation banning UNRWA: spokesperson
- Israel completes strike on Iranian targets
- Explosions heard in capital as Iran's air defenses engage Israeli strike attempts
- Israeli airstrikes target military sites in Syria
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.