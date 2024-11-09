Israeli troops seen during operation in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows destroyed buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah. Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage.
The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,469, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
An Israeli soldier is seen during an operation in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 7, 2024. Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage.
