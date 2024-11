Israeli warplanes launch 4 rockets at residential building in Beirut

Xinhua) 14:18, November 23, 2024

BEIRUT, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Israeli warplanes on Saturday launched at least four rockets targeting a residential building on Fathallah Street in the Basta Fawka area in Lebanon's capital Beirut, causing casualties, al Jadeed local TV channel reported.

