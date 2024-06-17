Heartwarming help

(People's Daily App) 10:07, June 17, 2024

A touching moment! A grandpa's tricycle cart overturned, spilling tomatoes everywhere. Kind-hearted passersby immediately came together to assist him. Let's celebrate this act of warmth! （Edited by Chen Shuang＆Zou Yun）

