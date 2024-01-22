Community bands together to lend 9 hours of assistance

By Wang Zi (People's Daily App) 16:02, January 22, 2024

A truck flipped over on an icy road, spilling its cargo everywhere in Sanmenxia, Henan Province. Kind-hearted bystanders stepped in and spent the next 9 hours helping to pick up, sort, and reload the items. Netizens: Thumbs up to these good strangers!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)