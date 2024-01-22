Home>>
Community bands together to lend 9 hours of assistance
By Wang Zi (People's Daily App) 16:02, January 22, 2024
A truck flipped over on an icy road, spilling its cargo everywhere in Sanmenxia, Henan Province. Kind-hearted bystanders stepped in and spent the next 9 hours helping to pick up, sort, and reload the items. Netizens: Thumbs up to these good strangers!
