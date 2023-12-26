Year-ender: 10 awe-inspiring stories in China

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:09, December 26, 2023

Editor's note: 2023 is coming to an end. The year 2023 has witnessed tears and laughter. Let's review some touching moments that impressed us this year.

From the first day to the 10th day during the Spring Festival holiday, every sanitation worker who entered the Niubazi Noodles Restaurant in Wusheng West Street, Qiaokou district, was served with a bowl of noodles for free, Xinhua reported. It was shop owner Yi Wenjing's way to pay tribute to sanitation workers.

Cai Jinyu, 60, from Yangxin, Hubei province, has been working as a sanitation worker in Wuhan for three years. "During the Spring Festival holiday, many breakfast shops along the roadside are closed while Niubazi Noodles Restaurant, instead of raising prices, provides free meals to sanitation workers," said Cai.

"After having this bowl of noodles, I feel warm in my heart," Cai added.

Yi has followed this tradition since 2020, providing free meals to medical personnel, volunteers and sanitation workers who stay put during the Spring Festival holiday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)