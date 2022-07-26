Home>>
Life above the clouds
(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 26, 2022
Fancy a life above the clouds? This family has made this dream come true. Living atop a mountain 3,200 meters above sea level in Xiaojin county, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, the family updates videos of their daily life every day and has gained a total of 4.3 million followers on Chinese short-video platforms.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Huang Jingjing; Video: Courtesy of the Douyin account owner)
