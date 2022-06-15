Xinhua Photo Daily | June 15, 2022

Xinhua) 16:04, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A selection of the best daily press photos from Xinhua.

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows farmers planting rice seedlings in an experimental field in Lixiahe area, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 13, 2022 shows rescue workers working in Dajishan Town of Quan'nan County in Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Heavy rain since Sunday had affected a total of 548,000 people in east China's Jiangxi Province as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the provincial flood control headquarters said. Although the rain came to an end Wednesday, local meteorological department said further rainstorms are expected to hit parts of the province next week. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province. China's first cargo airport in the city of Ezhou has received industrial inspection recently and is expected to open to traffic soon. Equipped with two runway and taxiway systems and a freight transfer center spanning nearly 678,000 square meters, the airport will serve as an air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Residents take nucleic acid testing at Pingfang in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2022.

Chaoyang District has been conducting nucleic acid testing for all residents for three consecutive days since June 13. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Players of Costa Rica celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2022 intercontinental play-offs match between Costa Rica and New Zealand at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

A man fuels a vehicle at a gas station in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 14, 2022. Swedish consumers are witnessing the highest inflation since 1991, with consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate, rising from 6.4 percent in April to 7.2 percent in May, Statistics Sweden said on Tuesday. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)