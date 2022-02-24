Languages

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Shenzhen Customs opens green channels to ensure supplies for Hong Kong residents

(Ecns.cn) 16:23, February 24, 2022

Around 430,000 rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 pass through Shenzhen Customs and depart for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Feb. 24, 2022 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

Shenzhen Customs has established "green channels" and rapid customs clearance mechanisms to ensure supplies for Hong Kong residents amid the recent COVID wave.


