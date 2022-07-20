Home>>
Live in everyday life's touching moments
(People's Daily App) 13:34, July 20, 2022
A driver on the way back home after work, captures this beautiful moment. In a truck right in front of the driver, a sweet little girl dances in her own beat. May you find this moment heartwarming as well.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
