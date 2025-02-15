China's Village Super League to cooperate with S. Korea's Incheon in football promotion

GUIYANG, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Village Super League (VSL), dubbed "CunChao", and Incheon city of South Korea have agreed to collaborate on football exchanges, said the office of the VSL in its birthplace of Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province on Friday.

The agreement had been reached during a cultural exchange activity held in South Korea from February 7 to 13.

During the visit to Incheon, the VSL delegation introduced the current situation and development prospects of the VSL to the president of the Incheon Sports Council (ISC), who showed keen interest in visiting the grassroot league.

The ISC agreed to carry out cooperation with the VSL and both sides are going to sign a formal agreement two weeks later in deepening collaboration in areas such as event organization, cultural exchange, and youth football training.

The ISC also promised to bring a community football team to Rongjiang for a friendly match in May.

"It's truly exciting to come to South Korea to exchange ideas on football and culture," said Li Faxiong, a player of the VSL who joined the visiting delegation, and expressed hopes for deeper interactions with Incheon in the future.

"The VSL has always been committed to connecting the world through football and culture," said Xu Bo, a senior official of Rongjiang, adding that Rongjiang plans to host international friendlies every year to promote friendship and exchanges with the world.

Since its initiation in 2023, the VSL has drawn nearly 30 international teams (more than 1,100 players) from countries and regions including France, Cambodia, and Brazil. It has also received visits of global football stars, like Brazilian legend Kaka.

