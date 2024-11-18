Seven Chinese villages recognized as Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism

(People's Daily App) 11:22, November 18, 2024

Seven Chinese villages have been honored as Best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism). The decision was announced at a UN Tourism meeting in Cartagena, Colombia, on Friday. The seven villages bring the total number of Chinese villages so honored to 15.

