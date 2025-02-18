Villagers demonstrate strength in unity by moving a house together

(People's Daily App) 14:34, February 18, 2025

On February 9, in a remarkable display of community spirit, dozens of villagers from a village in Southwest China's Guizhou Province came together to carry an entire house, originally built over 30 years ago, to a new location 50 meters away. Watch this incredible video showcasing the power of teamwork and solidarity as they carefully move the entire house to its new resting place.

