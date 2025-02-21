We Are China

China's Guizhou boosts educational travel for science with FAST

Xinhua) 08:22, February 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

PINGTANG, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Guizhou has leveraged its scientific research resources such as FAST to develop educational travel for science, a favorable choice across China for inquisitive minds seeking to embark on a journey of knowledge and exploration in science.

For example, FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, attracted 1.298 million visitors for educational travel for science in 2024.

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

